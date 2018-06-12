Forest Preserve’s ‘Rock the Woods’ pairs free concerts and food truck fare

The band Midlife Crisis performs outdoors during a 2017 Forest Preserve District of Will County concert. The band will play again on Aug. 31 during the District’s 2018 two-session concert series “Rock the Woods.” (Photo by Forest Preserve staff)

Jam to some tunes, grab a bite to eat and chill out in a preserve this summer at two free Forest Preserve District of Will County “Rock the Woods” concerts that will be complemented by food truck fare.

The bands will get toes tapping with country and rock classics and the food trucks will be selling sandwiches, tacos, barbecue, desserts and more from 6-9 p.m. on these dates:

June 29

Billy Croft & the 5-Alarm, one of the top country music bands in the Chicagoland area, will groove at Goodenow Grove Nature Preserve in Crete Township. The band plays current and classic top-40 country rock songs and original music. Food trucks scheduled to appear are: Grumpy Gaucho, Roaming Hog, Brother George’s BBQ and cookiesw/flavor.

Aug. 31

Midlife Crisis and Replay will rock out at “Lower” Rock Run Preserve – I&M Canal Access in Joliet. Midlife Crisis will dish up classic rock, pop, disco and funk as it performs more than five decades of music. Replay will belt out classic rock music from the 60s, 70s and 80s, with some added surprise selections. Food trucks scheduled to appear are: Grumpy Gaucho, Puff Truck Pizza and Smokin’ Z BBQ.

“Adding several food trucks to the free concerts is a new twist this year,” said Ben Hecke, community partnership and outreach coordinator for the Forest Preserve. “The food and music combination is sure to entice new patrons to the preserves, and the goal is to make them repeat visitors who enjoy other programs and special events.”

Concerts and food are a great way to celebrate summer and to get people outside, agreed Lynn Kurczewski, the District’s director of visitor services.

“For the people who don’t visit the preserves to walk or bike the trails, ‘Rock the Woods’ allows us to offer a different type of experience,” she said. “We provide a picnic setting for the public to enjoy the preserve while listening to live entertainment.”

So pack a blanket, cooler and chairs, and claim a spot on the lawn so you can savor all that summer has to offer. For more information, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.