Forest Preserve’s Wonders of Water Photo Contest Winner

We have a winner. Plainfield resident Robin Kosiek’s photo of a tiny water drop made a big splash by taking first place in the Forest Preserve’s Wonders of Water photo contest.



Kosiek’s winning photo featured a water droplet clinging to the tip of a delicate branch at Hammel Woods in Shorewood. Kosiek said she was encouraged to enter the contest by a friend.



“My favorite place to be is outside in nature with my camera,” she said via email. “I try to get out and take photos once a week of different forestpreserves, rivers and local parks.”



Kosiek said she doesn’t let rain or snow prevent her from getting outside.



The winning shot was one of six photos selected as finalists from around 220 entries submitted by more than 50 participants during the six-week contest, which ended March 11.



Coming in second was Jamie Sariyavong of Joliet who snapped a picture of rushing water cascading over rocks at Isle a la Cache preserve in Romeoville.



Third place was awarded to Kathy Bobal of Braidwood for a photo of swirling water taken at Hammel Woods. Bobal said she began exploring the preserves to get in her 10,000 steps a day.



The photo contest was inspired by “Water|Ways,” a traveling Smithsonian Institution exhibit created in collaboration with Illinois Humanities that was on display at the District’s Four Rivers Environmental Education Center in Channahon during the same six-week period as the photo contest. To see the other photos click here.

