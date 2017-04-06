The Forge Grand Opening Next Week With Free Concerts In April

The countdown is on for the newest venue in downtown Joliet. And the first month of concerts is free. Owner Frank Mastalerz of the Forge has made improvements to the former venue called “The Tree.” Mastalerz tells WJOL he revamped the venue to extend the stage and installed what he believes is the best sound and lights to make it visually appealing. All concerts in the month of April are free.

The Forge is located at 22 West Cass Street in downtown Joliet. They’ll be serving food and spirits beginning this Monday. The first band to kick things off will be Adelitas Way on Thursday April 13th.