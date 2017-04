Joliet Catholic Academy has a new head dance coach. Shelley Poropat is no stranger to the JCA dance program, having led the Angels as head coach from 2003 to 2014, before a family relocation to New York for one year. For the past three seasons, Poropat has served as Natalie Minarich’s top assistant coach in the program. JCA athletic director Mr. Dan Sharp is proud to announce that Poropat will again takeover the reigns of the Varsity Dance Program.