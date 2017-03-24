Former Joliet Newspaper Publisher Returns To Lead Center For Disability Services

A well known figure in the Joliet community is coming back to the area to lead the Center for Disability Services. Randy Chapman has been named President and CEO of CDS, formerly United Cerebral Palsy. Chapman told WJOL’s “Lynn, Mary and Natalie Show” that he’s thrilled to be back in Joliet.

Chapman was most recently the publisher of the Post Bulletin and Rochester Magazine in Minnesota. CDS board chair Vince Portlock says Chapman’s leadership experience and passion make him the ideal candidate.

Chapman while in Joliet was active in the community with roles in the United Way, Illinois Philharmonic Orchestra, Joliet Area Historical Museum, Community Hospice and more. The Center for Disability Services is dedicated to advancing the independence of people with disabilities.