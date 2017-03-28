Former Joliet Resident Accused of Sexually Assaulting Child Over Five Year Period

A 33-year-old Wisconsin man is accused of sexually assaulting an eight-year-old girl for a five year period, all while he lived in Joliet. Anthony Creasy has been charged with four counts of predatory criminal sexual assault. Creasy is currently in custody in the La Crosse County, Wisconsin jail on a charge of first degree sexual assault of a child. He is accused of sexually assaulting the Joliet girl from January of 2009 to the end of 2014. His bond has been set at $5,000,000 for the Joliet charges.