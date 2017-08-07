Former Joliet West Basketball Coach to Join Big Ten Coaching Staff

A familiar name in Will County basketball will be coaching in the Big Ten this upcoming season. Luke Yaklich, who coached Joliet Township and West basketball, has been named as an assistant coach to the University of Michigan Basketball staff. Yaklich coached the Joliet Township combined program for the 2009-10 season before moving to Joliet West, where he coached from 2010 to 2012. Following the 2011-2012 season, Yaklich left Joliet to become an assistant coach for Dan Muller at Illinois State. Yaklich will be joining Michigan Head coach John Beilein, who has been at Michigan since 2007.