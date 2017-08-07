Former Joliet West Basketball Coach to Join Big Ten Coaching Staff
By Evan Bredeson
|
Aug 7, 2017 @ 5:42 PM
Michigan coach John Beilein gives instructions to guard Trey Burke (3) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, March 10, 2013, in Ann Arbor, Mich. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

A familiar name in Will County basketball will be coaching in the Big Ten this upcoming season. Luke Yaklich, who coached Joliet Township and West basketball, has been named as an assistant coach to the University of Michigan Basketball staff. Yaklich coached the Joliet Township combined program for the 2009-10 season before moving to Joliet West, where he coached from 2010 to 2012. Following the 2011-2012 season, Yaklich left Joliet to become an assistant coach for Dan Muller at Illinois State. Yaklich will be joining Michigan Head coach John Beilein, who has been at Michigan since 2007.

Related Content

Brothers Arrested After Allegedly Breaking Into Sl...
Heritage Grove Middle School Student Advances To N...
Unemployment Numbers Up Across the Board from May ...
Frankfort Earth Day/Arbor Day Encourages Community...
Homeless Teen Accused of Identity Theft in Will Co...
Advocate for Will County Veterans, Don Walden, Pas...
Comments