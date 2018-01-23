Former Lincoln Way Superintendent’s Trial to Start in December

A federal judge has set a start date in the trial of former Lincoln-Way High School Superintendent Lawrence Wyllie. The federal fraud case is set to begin on December 3rd, with three weeks blocked out to conduct the trial. The 79-year-old Wyllie is accused of fraudulently using at least $50,000 in school district funds to build and operate Superdog, a dog obedience training school that provided no benefit to the four high schools in district. The indictment also claims that Wyllie misappropriated at least $16,500 of school district funds by paying himself a retirement stipend that was not in his employment contract. He is also accused of fraudulently inflating the district’s financial health by using bond funds to pay the district’s general operating expenses, causing the district to assume at least $7 million in additional debt. Wyllie retired as the district superintendent in June of 2013