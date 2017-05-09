Former Minooka Mayor Runs Company That Oversees Rentals Including Where Toddler Was Found Dead

The company that managed a home were a 16-month old was found dead last month is managed by former Minooka Mayor Jason Briscoe. He told the “Herald News,” that the company he works for, JJB Rentals LLC, didn’t have any role in what happened at the home in Preston Heights. Semaj Crosby was first reported missing last month and a day later was found dead in the house under a couch. Following the death, which is being investigated as “suspicious,” the house at 309 Louis Road in Joliet Township was deemed uninhabitable by Will County. It was described as “deplorable” and filthy with garbage strewn throughout the home filled with empty food containers. DCFS had visited the home just hours before Crosby was reported missing. The Department of Children and Family Services had several encounters with the family of the toddler for reports of neglect. There were no obvious sign of hazards or safety concerns at that time according to DCFS spokeswoman Veronica Resa.

Briscoe says “the rental was a Section 8 tenant and they were current in rent. LLC has over 100 properties and there’s not anybody who goes through the property for a monthly check unless there’s a complaint from the city or the county or someone and there was none.” Briscoe was mayor of Minooka from 2005 to 2009.

The house burned to the ground last Saturday. The cause of the fire is unknown but the State Fire Marshall’s office is investigating possible arson. The cause of death for Crosby is pending toxicology results.