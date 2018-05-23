Former Minooka High Football Player Continues Professional Dream Indoors
By Evan Bredeson
|
May 23, 2018 @ 6:30 AM
Two NFL footballs sit on top of the goal post padding before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 24, 2017. The Panthers won 22-19. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)

A former Minooka High School Football player is keeping his playing career alive by kicking field goals indoors. Jacob Stytz is a rookie kicker in Champions Indoor Football for the Quad City Steam Wheelers. Stytz played his college football at Augustana College and his senior year he was 12 for 15 on field goals and 17 for 17 in extra points. After his senior year he assumed his playing career was over but a phone call just a few months ago changed that.   The Steam Wheelers season was already underway and the current kicker on the roster was struggling, which lead to Stytz to come to the Quad City and try out. Stytz tryout went well and he was signed to the team shortly thereafter. He says that he was a pre-med major at Augustana and that the degree is a big part of his future as he will be training to be an EMT. The Quad City Steam Wheelers are 6-3 on the season. Jacob Stytz is 33-41 on extra points this season with 9 field goals. Goal posts in the CIF are only 10 feet wide. Outdoor football goal posts are traditionally 18 feet 6 inches apart.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

