Former NBA Player Returns For Third Annual Basketball Camp

For the third year in a row, international and former NBA player, Alando Tucker is bringing his elite basketball camp to Will County. Normally held at his former high school in Lockport, this year it’s being held at Joliet West High School on Larkin Avenue. Tucker was in the WJOL studios and says his camp offers coaching from players who were in the NBA.

The two day basketball camp is being held on July 10th and 11th from 5:30pm to 8:30pm. This elite camp is designed to increase athletes ability to dribble, shoot, pass, and defend by learning from professionals who have played at the highest levels. To sign up: arcitecbasketball.com.