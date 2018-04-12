Former Providence Student Accuses Fr. McGrath of Sexual Abuse

The former president of Providence Catholic High School who retired after a child pornography scandal, is now being accused of sexually abusing a former student. Father Richard McGrath is being accused of sexually abusing now 36-year-old Robert Krankvich of Crest Hill, while Krankvich was a student at Providence Catholic and while McGrath was serving as principal of the school. Krankvich and his attorney’s Jeff Anderson and Marc Pearlman have announced the filing of a lawsuit which alleges that that Augustinian order, of which Fr. McGrath is a member of, has created an ongoing hazard by keeping secret from the public the names and histories of all accused offenders. They are also asking that the Augustinians disclose the identities of any priests or brothers accused of child sexual abuse and demand full disclosure. Providence Catholic High School has also been named in the lawsuit, for negligence. In a statement to the media Krankvich says that the pain caused by the abuse caused him to attempt to take his own life. Krankvich said that he decided to come forward after Fr. McGrath retired from Providence Catholic after an investigation was launched into possible child pornography on McGrath’s cell phone. McGrath was not charged in the incident. It is being alleged that the abuse took place on campus at Providence Catholic on multiple occasions between 1995 and 1996 while the victim was a freshman and sophomore at the school.