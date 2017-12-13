Former Speaker Hastert Banned From Being With Children Alone

Former House Speaker Denny Hastert’s probation will keep him away from most children. A judge yesterday ordered that Hastert never be alone with any child, and that he can only be in the same room with a child if another adult is there and if that adult knows about Hastert’s past sexual abuse. The former top Republican in Congress was released from prison in July for a financial crime, but the judge in the case yesterday tightened the terms of his release to reflect the sexual abuse claims from the 1970’s