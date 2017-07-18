Former Speaker Of The House Released From Federal Prison

Former House Speaker Dennis Hastert arrives at the federal courthouse, Tuesday, June 9, 2015, in Chicago for his arraignment on federal charges that he broke federal banking laws and lied about the money when questioned by the FBI. The indictment two weeks ago alleged Hastert agreed to pay $3.5 million to someone from his days as a high school teacher not to reveal a secret about past misconduct. (AP Photo/Paul Beaty)

Former U.S. House Speaker Dennis Hastert is out of federal prison after serving 13 months of a 15-month sentence. Hastert was in prison for a bank fraud conviction linked to his effort to pay off former students he sexually abused more than 30 years ago during his time as a high school wrestling coach in Yorkville, Illinois. The 75-year-old now faces two years of supervised release and lawsuits from former students who claim to have been victimized by Hastert. Hastert says he paid the victims about half of a three-point-five-million-dollar agreement to keep silent about the abuse. The former speaker served 20 years in Congress and eight as the speaker of the House before he retired in 2007. He is the longest serving Republican in history.