Former State Rep Fired From Deparment of Corrections After Allegations of Inappropriate Touching

A former State Rep from Morris who was fired from his $10,000-a-month job with the Illinois Department of Corrections earlier this month was dismissed after he allegedly touched several women in an inappropriate manner at a Christmas party. John Anthony was fired from his position as an executive assistant to the director of the Illinois Department of Corrections on December 7th, five days after a holiday party in Springfield. Several women at the party alleged that Anthony was verbally and physically inappropriate at the social get together. No criminal charges have been filed because the women involved did not report the incidents to the police. Anthony served as a State Rep from from 2013 to June of 2016, he resigned to take the position with the Illinois Department of Corrections.