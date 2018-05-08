Former Teacher Pleads Guilty To Posting Nude Photo Of Girlfriend
By Evan Bredeson
|
May 8, 2018 @ 1:45 PM

A former Lockport Township High School teacher is pleading guilty to distributing a nude picture of his ex girlfriend. Stephen Soderborg reached a plea deal yesterday with prosecutors. He will now serve 24 months of court supervision, attend anger management classes and complete 50 hours of community service hours at a facility that benefits victims of domestic violence. Soderborg must also pay 750 dollars in fines. He stepped down as a science instructor at Lockport Township High School after his arrest.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Stormy Start To Wednesday Romeoville Mayor Pleads Guilty to DUI Lockport vs. Providence Football Game in 2018 Must Move From Soldier Field Man Struck And Killed By Semi In Romeoville ID’ed Wendy’s Restaurant Supervisor in Will County Charged with Aggravated Criminal Sexual Abuse Forest Preserve’s 35th “Island Rendezvous” set for June 9 in Romeoville
Comments