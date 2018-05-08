Former Teacher Pleads Guilty To Posting Nude Photo Of Girlfriend

A former Lockport Township High School teacher is pleading guilty to distributing a nude picture of his ex girlfriend. Stephen Soderborg reached a plea deal yesterday with prosecutors. He will now serve 24 months of court supervision, attend anger management classes and complete 50 hours of community service hours at a facility that benefits victims of domestic violence. Soderborg must also pay 750 dollars in fines. He stepped down as a science instructor at Lockport Township High School after his arrest.