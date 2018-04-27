Former Will County State’s Attorney Office Demolished
By Kevin Kollins
|
Apr 27, 2018 @ 2:45 PM
Photo courtesy G. Johnson

The final stages of demolition for the former Will County State’s Attorney office begin today, as the last section comes down. Plans for the lot are in place, as officials are looking to build a park at the site of the former office.  Earlier in the month there was a public meeting for ideas and community input for the future park, including a stage that could include a red carpet leading out to the Rialto Square Theater as well as a water feature within a park-like setting.  City officials are working with a designer for this future park, which at this time has no time table on opening.

 

****Jeremy Scott-WJOL News Contributor****

RELATED CONTENT

Massive Weekend Closure in Lockport Romeoville Man Arrested for Solicitation The Nature Foundation Of Will County Offers Native Plant Sale In May A Total of Five Now Arrested After Toddler Is Shot In Joliet This Week Joliet’s Route 66 Stadium Facelift Complete Veterans Woods in Romeoville Closes for Improvement Project
Comments