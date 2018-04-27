Former Will County State’s Attorney Office Demolished

The final stages of demolition for the former Will County State’s Attorney office begin today, as the last section comes down. Plans for the lot are in place, as officials are looking to build a park at the site of the former office. Earlier in the month there was a public meeting for ideas and community input for the future park, including a stage that could include a red carpet leading out to the Rialto Square Theater as well as a water feature within a park-like setting. City officials are working with a designer for this future park, which at this time has no time table on opening.

****Jeremy Scott-WJOL News Contributor****