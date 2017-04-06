Forum to Discuss Heroin and Opioid Epidemic Scheduled for Late April

The 2017 Heroin Epidemic Relief Organization and the Heroin Education Leads to Preventative Solutions will be hosting a summit on Friday April 21st to look into innovative strategies that are being implemented into preventing heroin and opioid overdoses. The event will take place from 7:30am to 11:30am at the Edward Hospital Athletic Center. Families, public officials, police, health care providers, educators, and the public are encouraged to attend this free event to learn about the heroin and other opioid overdose epidemic. The event also will feature a resource expo with more than 30 organizations providing information on their services. More information on the upcoming forum can be found at herohelpsSWC.org.