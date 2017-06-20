Four Apply to Replace Departed McAsey in Springfield

Four individuals have applied to fill the vacancy of the 85th legislative district. The seat was made vacant after Democratic State Rep. Emily McAsey resigned earlier in the month. The four individuals who applied for the empty seat were Assistant State’s Attorney John Connor, Karen Johnson, Lockport Township Trustee Dean Morelli and Jared Taylor. The only conditions needed to apply for the seat were to be a resident of the 85th district for two years and to be a member of the Democratic party. McAsey resigned on June 1st and therefore the seat must be filled within 30 days of the resignation. McAsey was first elected to the state legislature in 2008. She announced her resignation after stating her intention to move to the east coast where her husband had recent accepted a new job.