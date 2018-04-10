Four Arrested in Braidwood After Police and DEA Investigation
By Evan Bredeson
|
Apr 10, 2018 @ 3:56 PM

The Braidwood Police Department has announced that three individuals were arrested while executing a search warrant on Monday night. It was just after 6:00 p.m. in the 300 block of East Reed Street in Braidwood that 35-year-old Alexander Martinez, 54-year-old Jaime Acosta and 51-year-old Yolanda Acosta were all arrested at the scene. Found in the residence and on the suspects arrested was a total of 168 bags of purported heroin weighing 27.7 grams, 1.6 grams of alleged MDMA, and an unspecified amount of purported cocaine. Also arrested in Wausau, Wisconsin on a charge directly related to the investigation for Possession With Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, was 21-year-old Tara A. Wilson. The arrests stem from a long term investigation by Braidwood Police and the Drug Enforcement Agency which resulted in the Will County States Attorney’s office issuing 5 arrest warrants and one search warrant. Braidwood Police were assisted by DEA, Will County Forest Preserve Police, and the Braidwood Fire Department while executing the search warrant.

