Four Local Businesses Caught Selling Alcohol To Minors

Illinois State Police Zone 3 agents conducted Alcohol Countermeasure Enforcement

(ACE) surveillance at various establishments during the evening hours of Wednesday, April 4, 2018 in Will County. The purpose of these ACE details is to determine which businesses may be selling alcoholic beverages to minors (persons under 21 years of age). A total of 24 locations were surveyed in Joliet and Crest Hill, IL. Four businesses (Highland Liquors, 1619 E. Cass Street, Joliet, IL, Bahir and Sons, 83 W. Jefferson, Joliet, IL, Stang Kelly Liquors, 712 W. Jefferson, Joliet, IL, and JM Tobacco and Liquor, 3111 Theodore, Joliet, IL) sold alcohol to a minor.

The Illinois State Police commends establishments which do not sell alcohol to minors. This project was funded by the Illinois Department of Transportation, Division of Traffic Safety.

Illinois State Police Press Release