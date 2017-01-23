Four Teens Lead Police on Chase After Attempted TV Theft

Four teens were arrested on Friday afternoon after trying to steal a television from a Joliet Wal-Mart. It was at 12:45pm at the Walmart in the 1400 block of Route 59 that two 17-year-olds and two 16-year-olds pulled into the parking lot in a gray Dodge Intrepid. The two 17-year-olds entered the store while the two 16-year-olds stayed in the car. The 17-year-olds were in the process of placing a TV in a shopping cart when they were recognized by store security from a similar theft at a Wal-Mart on Jefferson Street from the day before. The staff called police and as officers approached the two 16-year-olds waiting in the car officers learned that the Intrepid was reported stolen out of Markham. The car then sped off onto Route 59 heading south and eventually crashed in Shorewood. The 16-year-olds were apprehended a short time after the accident. The two 17-year-olds, upon seeing their getaway vehicle drive off, abandoned the televisions and ran across Route 59 in an effort to evade the police but were arrested in a nearby Culver’s parking lot. All four teens are from the Markham area. Similar thefts in the south west suburbs are currently being looked into for any possible connections to these teens.