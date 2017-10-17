Fourteen Illinoisans On Forbes 400

Lights illuminate the downtown Chicago skyline Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2016, in Chicago. Highs on Wednesday are expected to be in the mid-20s in the area and will continue the subfreezing days through Friday. Brisk winds will keep wind chills in the single digits. (AP Photo/Kiichiro Sato)

When it comes to wealthy Illinoisans, the rich are getting richer, with fourteen state residents now on the Forbes 400 list. Hedge fund mogul Ken Griffin remains the state’s richest person, worth eight-point-five-billion-dollars, good for 52nd on the Forbes list, up from 57th. One new Illinois name is on the list. Outcome Health co-founder Rishi Shah is 206th on the Forbes 400 and fourth in the state at three-point-six-billion-dollars. Four members of the Pritzker family are on the list, including Democratic candidate for governor J.B. Pritzker is 219th on the Forbes list and fifth in the state at three-point-four-billion-dollars. Overall, the wealthiest Americans are Microsoft’s Bill Gates at 89-billion-dollars, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos at 81-point-five-billion and investor Warren Buffett at 78-billion.