Frankfort Amateur Rib Cook Off This Saturday

You may be too late to be a contestant in Frankfort’s Amateur Rib Cook-off but you’re right on time to taste everything. This Saturday the public is invited to begin tasting ribs at 12:30pm at Breidert Green in downtown Frankfort. All contestants must cook their ribs on site. Tasting ticket range from 5 to 15 dollars and admission is free. It all happened this Saturday, August 5th. There will music, awards and all proceeds to benefit the Frankfort Area Jaycees and Lions Club. Prizes awarded for 1st, 2nd, 3rd place and “Crowd Pleaser.” The top three will receive either a trophy or plaque.