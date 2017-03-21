Frankfort Earth Day/Arbor Day Encourages Community-Wide Clean-Up

The Village of Frankfort will mark Saturday, April 22, 2017 as its annual Earth Day/Arbor Day Celebration. The community-wide “clean up” day, started in 1995, continues to be one of the most popular events in the Village. Volunteers clean, plant trees and flowers during the event. Once again the Village has been recognized as a Tree City USA by the National Arbor Day Foundation for 2016.

Frankfort Mayor Jim Holland is inviting all residents and civic groups to participate and volunteer. The Earth Day/Arbor Day Celebration begins at 8:30am at the Utilities/Public Works Facility at 524 Center Road and concludes with a luncheon for all volunteers at 11:30am. Large groups are encouraged to contact Mary Canino at the Village Administration Office prior to the event.