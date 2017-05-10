Frankfort Man Charged in Interstate Shooting From October

A 23-year-old Frankfort man has been charged in connection with a shooting that took place on I-290 last October. It was on October 31st just after 8:30pm that Allante James Sewell is accused of driving on eastbound Interstate 290 at North Avenue when he allegedly rolled down his window and fired two rounds from a handgun into another car. One round stuck the victim’s driver side door, the second bullet was not found. An investigation led authorities to identifying Sewell as a suspect and in April the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office filed one count of felony aggravated discharge of a firearm and an arrest warrant against Sewell. Sewell was arrested by the Will County Sheriff’s Office on May 8th on an unrelated Domestic Battery Charge.