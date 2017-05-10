A 23-year-old Frankfort man has been charged in connection with a shooting that took place on I-290 last October. It was on October 31st just after 8:30pm that Allante James Sewell is accused of driving on eastbound Interstate 290 at North Avenue when he allegedly rolled down his window and fired two rounds from a handgun into another car. One round stuck the victim’s driver side door, the second bullet was not found. An investigation led authorities to identifying Sewell as a suspect and in April the DuPage County State’s Attorney’s Office filed one count of felony aggravated discharge of a firearm and an arrest warrant against Sewell. Sewell was arrested by the Will County Sheriff’s Office on May 8th on an unrelated Domestic Battery Charge.
Frankfort Man Charged in Interstate Shooting From October
May 10, 2017 @ 3:00 PM