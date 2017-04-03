A Frankfort Man Dies In Two Vehicle Crash

One man is dead following a two vehicle crash in New Lenox Township. The crash occurred last Friday morning at Schoolhouse Road just north of Route 30. Upon arrival Will County Sheriff’s deputies observed a Chevy Silverado with a trailer attached in the west ditch and a Subaru facing southbound on Schoolhouse Road. The Subaru was against the guard rail on the east side of the road. New Lenox Fire arrived and removed the driver of the Subaru, a male, age 40, who was pinned in the driver’s seat. Forty-year old Mark Nelson from Frankfort was pronounced dead.

The driver of the Silverado, a male, age 42, and his passenger, also a male, age 30, were treated by paramedics at the scene.

Initial reports indicate that the driver of the Silverado may have lost control before striking the Subaru. Citations are pending.