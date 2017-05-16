Frankfort Mayor Appoints Interim Village Administrator

At the Frankfort Village Board Meeting Monday, Frankfort Mayor Jim Holland named Assistant Village Administrator Rob Piscia to the position of Interim Village Administrator effective June 17, 2017. Piscia has served the people of Frankfort as assistant village administrator for 7 years. Formerly he was Frankfort police chief for 7 years. He started with the Frankfort Police Department in 1986.

Piscia has a Masters Degree in Political Science and Justice Studies from Governor?s State University. Piscia takes on the duties of Village Administrator as current Village Administrator Jerry Ducay announces that he will depart his position effective June 16, 2017 for employment elsewhere.

Mayor Holland commented, “Rob is well prepared to take on the Village Administrator role. We have had a succession plan in place for a number of years. We wish Jerry well with his new opportunity.”