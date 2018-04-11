Frankfort Public Works Employees Unionize
By Evan Bredeson
|
Apr 11, 2018 @ 11:24 PM

Employees with Frankfort Public Works Department have announced that they will be unionizing. The employees, announced on Wednesday, that they will be joining the International Union of Operating Engineers Local 150. Local 150 has filed a petition with the Illinois State Labor Relations Board to represent the 30 workers in the Public Works Department. Once the union is certified as the exclusive bargaining representative for the employees, they will schedule negotiations for a first contract.

