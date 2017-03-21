Free Diabetes Testing At Will County Health Department

The Will County Health Department will hold a Diabetes Alert Day education event on March 28, 2017 from 10am to 2pm at the Will County Community Health Center. Stop by and take the Diabetes Risk Test and learn how to reduce your risk of Diabetes. Free blood sugar testing will be available.

According to the Center for Disease Control, 8.5% of Will County residents have diabetes, which is over 57-thousand people. One out of every 11 people have diabetes. Diabetes Alert Day is an ideal time to learn the facts and protect yourself against a growing epidemic.

The Will County Health Department urges everyone to be aware of diabetes risk factors. Common risk factors for diabetes include: being overweight, being over 45 years old of age, having a family history of type 2 diabetes, not physically active, and having gestational diabetes or giving birth to a baby who weighed more than 9 pounds. Race and ethnicity are also factors.

The Will County Health Department is located at 1106 Neal Avenue in Joliet.