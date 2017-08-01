Free Football Camp Coming To Bolingbrook High School Sponsored By “Throw It Deep”

Attention all student football players who want to be a top receiver or quarterback. A football camp called “Throw it Deep” will be at Bolingbrook High School on August 3rd to learn from Pro Quarterback coach Jeff Christensen. This free event is sponsored by Bill Mayer and DuPage Township. Mayer tells WJOL the camp is open to any student within our listening area from grades 6 through 12th.

Jeff Christensen coaches NFL quarterbacks including Kirk Cousin, Ryan Tannehill, EJ Manuel and others. There will two sessions. For 6th through 8th graders, their football camp will be Thursday August 3rd from 5pm to 7pm. High schoolers will be held from 7pm to 9pm. Both held at Bolingbrook High School. This free event is not affiliated with any school, so feel free to wear your school’s colors. You can bill Mayer at 630 673-5522.