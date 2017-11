The Joliet West High School Band will hold a Holiday Concert at 7 p.m. on Thursday Nov. 30 in the Joliet West High School Auditorium, 401 N. Larkin Avenue in Joliet. The event is free and open to the public.

The concert will feature the Concert Winds, Concert Band, Symphonic Winds, Symphonic Band, and various student chamber ensembles. Music performed will be a mix of holiday arrangements, as well as traditional and modern band pieces.