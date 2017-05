A free jazz concert at Romeoville High School takes place this Friday night May 5th. The annual Evening of Jazz concert will take place at the Romoeville High School Auditorium. Gold Company, a vocal jazz ensemble from Western Michigan University, will be featured. Jazz 2 and Jazz 3 will perform in a pre-show at 6 p.m. The concert itself, featuring Vocal Jazz, Jazz 1, and Gold Company, begins at 7 p.m.