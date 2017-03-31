Free Summer Camp Applications Available

Valley View School District 365U 6th and 7th graders have until midnight on April 15 to submit their online applications for a free two-week science, technology, engineering and math day camp this summer. Discovery Academy, which is being offered through a partnership between VVSD, Joliet Junior College, and Illinois State University, is designed to foster skills, confidence, and interest in scientific and technological fields.

Discovery Academy is open to VVSD students currently in 6th or 7th grade. The camp runs Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 12 to June 23 at Bolingbrook High School. Lunch will be provided. An online application is available at vvsd.org.