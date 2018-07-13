Free Summer Meals in Bolingbrook And Romeoville With VVSD

Valley View School District summer meals programs continues through August 10th. VVSD Nutrition Services is once again offering FREE summer meals for anyone under 18 years old throughout the Bolingbrook and Romeoville communities. VVSD Mobile Meals buses will be making three stops in Bolingbrook and three stops in Romeoville Mon.- Fri., through Aug. 10th.

VVSD Free Summer Meal Schedule

Time Bolingbrook Site Romeoville Site

11-11:30 a.m. BRAC Boucher Prairie Park

11:40 – 12:10 Annerino Center Romeoville Rec Center

12:20- 12:50 p.m. Fountaindale Library White Oak Library (Until 1 p.m.)

In addition, FREE breakfast and lunch will be available to all kids 18 and under from a Grab & Go Cart from

June 4 – July 16 at Bolingbrook High School (365 Raider Way, Bolingbrook). Breakfast will be available at Door #1 8- 8:20 a.m. Lunch will be available across from Door #1 12:10-12:30 p.m