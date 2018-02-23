Freeze/Thaw Cycle Keeps Crews Busy In Joliet

Winter in Joliet can described like this. Snow one day, potholes the next. It’s a never ending story when it comes to pothole repairs according to Mike Eulitz the Joliet Public Assets Supervisor. But if you think this year is different than other years, you’re wrong. Eulitz tells WJOL that the freeze/thaw cycle has been the norm over the last few years.

This year, there have been 30 to 40 complaints of potholes in Joliet. The worst pothole was reported on Theodore Street between Ridge and River. As the weather permits crews have been working daily to fill the potholes only to return following a freeze/thaw weather pattern.

If you see a pothole in Joliet you’re asked to call 815-724-3650.