We could see icy conditions this morning as the temperature has dropped significantly overnight. Temperatures are hovering around the freezing mark. We’ve had 2 – 3″ of rainfall on Tuesday which has caused flooding in some areas of eastern Will County. The rain on top of nearly 22″ of snow that fell not more than 10 days ago.

Milder temperatures return tomorrow and through Monday where we’ll be in the mid to upper 40’s.