Friend of Missing Mokena Woman Asks For Public’s Help

Joliet Police Chief Brian Benton tells WJOL that detectives are following up on the case of a missing Mokena woman. Twenty-four year old Katie Kearns was reported missing to Joliet police this week. Benton says detectives “have not been able to locate the young woman.” A friend of Kearns, Angela Brunette Lowry tells WJOL that Kearns is “very active on social media” and it’s not like her to be out touch for so long. Kearns was last seen at her job on late Sunday, November 12th at Woody’s Bar in Joliet. Plus she didn’t show up for her second job at a cafe in Orland Park on Monday morning.

Kearns lives with her father and sister. She drives a . Brunette Lowry says the family of Kearns has been in contact with the Joliet Police Department. Angela called the bar where her friend works and someone there says they saw Kearns leaving the bar Sunday night, possibly with a man. Anyone with information as to Katie Kearns whereabouts is advised to call the Joliet Police Department at 815 724-3100.