Friends of the Joliet Public Library to Host Fall Book Sale

The Joliet Public Library has announced that the “Friends of the Joliet Public Library” will be hosting their Fall Book Sale this September 24th-26th at the Ottawa Street Branch in Joliet. The sale opens Sunday, September 24 to members of the Friends only from 1:00-3:00 pm, but anyone is welcome to join at the door. The sale then opens to the public from 3:00-5:00 pm. On Monday, September 25, the sale is open to the public from 12:00-8:00 pm and on Tuesday from 4:00-7:00 pm. The sale will feature thousands of books, as well as music, movies, audiobooks, computer games and puzzles. On Tuesday, patrons are invited to grab a bag provided by the Friends and fill it up with the items of their choice for only $2.00. Proceeds from the sale will help fund literacy programs and other beneficial events at the Joliet Public Library. The book sale is the largest fundraising opportunity for the Friends. Sales are held 2-3 times year at both library locations.