Friends of Plainfield Academy To Host 14th Annual Pancake Breakfast- Hot Dog Lunch

The Friends of Plainfield Academy will hold its 14 th annual pancake breakfast and hot dog lunch at the Plainfield Chamber of Commerce Expo on Saturday, February 17th.

Volunteers will serve pancakes, coffee, water and hot dogs from 7:30 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Plainfield High School-Central Campus field house located at 24120 West Fort Beggs Drive in Plainfield. While the Chamber’s Expo will run from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The Academy is District 202’s alternative school. Donations from the event benefit the Academy’s programs including P-STEP, TAP (Therapeutic Academic Program), Turnabout and Plainfield Academy.

Plainfield Academy programs provide a supportive environment for students’ academic, behavior, and transitional growth to develop independence and success through high individual expectations.

Breakfast tickets are $5. Coffee or water is $1 and hot dogs are $3. Kids under three years old eat free.