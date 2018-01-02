Frostbite Can Occur In 10 Minutes
By Monica DeSantis
|
Jan 2, 2018 @ 5:16 AM
Photo - NWS

Folks across a wide stripe in the middle of Illinois are once again waking up to dangerously cold wind chills. The National Weather Service is leaving a wind-chill warning in place until noon for folks from the Quad Cities to Danville. Forecasters say temperatures today will be in the single digits, but the wind chill will be as low as 35 below zero in some places. That’s cold enough to cause frostbite in just ten minutes. In Joliet sunny today, high 11 but wind chills as low as minus 25.

