Full Military Honors For Veterans At Mass Burial Service

The last Mass Direct Burial Service of this year will be held on December 14th at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Chairman of the Will County Veteran’s Assistance, Jack Picciolo says throughout the year veterans are buried without receiving military honors.

Every three months a mass burial service will include the reading of the veteran’s name and the burial will include full military honors. A fire bell will be rung after each name and rank of veteran. The folding of an American flag and the playing of taps will be played.

This quarterly ceremony is open to the public. Only homeless or indigent veterans names will be read. Veterans who have next of kin must sign a permission letter in order to have their name read during the quarterly ceremony. This year’s mass direct burial service will be held on December 14th at Shelter C., at 9 a.m. at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery in Elwood.