Full Moon Today, Turn Clocks Back This Weekend

The City of Joliet reminds residents that when they adjust their clocks due to the beginning of Daylight Saving Time on Sunday, November 5, 2017, to also change the batteries in their smoke alarms and carbon monoxide detectors. Batteries in a smoke alarm should be changed at least twice a year.

The peak time for home fire fatalities is between 10:00 PM and 6:00 AM when most families are asleep. Smoke alarm maintenance is a simple, effective way to reduce home fire deaths. A working smoke alarm can give your family the extra seconds you need to get out of a home fire safely. In addition, families should plan and practice their home fire escape plan, knowing “two ways out” and how they would assist children and those who may require assistance.

The following safety tips about smoke alarms could save lives:

* Install smoke alarms on every level of your home. For extra safety install smoke alarms both inside and outside any sleeping areas, especially if you sleep with your bedroom door closed.

* Keep smoke alarms clean. Dust can interfere with how your smoke alarm works. Regularly vacuum over your smoke alarm.

* The “chirping” noise you may hear could mean your battery is low. Replace the battery right away.

* Replace your smoke alarms about every 10 years. They do wear out, so write the purchase date with a marker on the back of your smoke alarm. That way you know when it should be replaced.

Fire Chief Joe Formhals reminds residents that “Making sure the smoke alarms are working is a simple, effective way to help your family survive an unexpected fire. A working smoke alarm can double your chances of surviving a fire.” Chief Formhals also reminds residents “to help elderly neighbors and family members change their batteries as well”.