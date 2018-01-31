Funeral In Channahon For Joliet Truck Driver

Funeral services for a Joliet woman will be held Saturday, February 3rd at 10 a.m. at Maple Funeral Home at 24300 S. Ford Road in Channahon. Fifty-three year old Renee Hodorowicz was killed following a chain reaction crash involving three semi-trucks on the Tri-State Tollway near O’Hare Airport. The accident happened Monday night just south of Balmoral Avenue. State police say Hodorowicz was driving a semi when she rear-ended another truck, which crashed into a third semi and a minivan. She leaves behind two sons, a daughter and granddaughter. Visitation Friday, February 2, 2018 from 4:00 To 8:00 p.m. To view the obituary click here.