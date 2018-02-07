Funeral For Plainfield Businessman and Philanthropist Brent Wadsworth

Funeral and visitation is set for Plainfield businessman and philanthropist Brent Wadsworth. Visitation will be held at the Overman-Jones Funeral Home in Plainfield on Saturday, February 10th between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. The service will be held at Trinity United Methodist Church in Yorkville on Sunday, February 11th at 3 p.m. Wadsworth died at his home on Tuesday, February 6th, he was 88 years old. Brent Wadsorth of the Wadsworth Golf Construction Company is one of the leaders in golf course design and construction. Over the past 60 years, the company has renovated more than 900 golf courses in 45 states and six countries. Brent was known for his generosity in Will County, supporting the Rialto Square Theatre and Joliet Township High School District as well as numerous other charitable efforts.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Brent’s memory can be made to: Wadsworth Golf Charities.

The Foundation is dedicated to improving society through the embodiment of the moral, ethical and cultural codes of the game of golf.