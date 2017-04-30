Funeral of Semaj Crosby to Take Place Friday in Joliet

WJOL News has learned that the funeral for 16-month-old Semaj Crosby will take place this Friday. The visitation will take place on May 5th beginning at 9:00am at Minor-Morris Funeral Home, with a service at Prayer Tower Ministries on Stryker Avenue in Joliet starting at 11:00am. The burial will take place at Elmhurst Cemetery in Joliet immediately following the funeral service. On the afternoon of Tuesday April 25th Semaj Crosby went missing from her home in the 300 block of Louis Road in Joliet Township. A search took place all Tuesday night and all day Wednesday looking for the missing toddler. Multiple eyewitness accounts led authorities to believe that the child had wondered away from the home. Authorities search the Louis Road residence for a second time on Thursday morning and discovered Semaj’s body under a couch. An autopsy took pace on Thursday and was inconclusive pending toxicology and further police investigations.