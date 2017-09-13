A Gainsville Police Department Selfie Is Taking the Internet By Storm

A Facebook selfie posted Sunday of three members of the Gainesville, Florida Police Department drew quite a response from admirers throughout the country.

The selfie, has 200,000 shares, reportedly made the chief of the department “blush.” Gainesville Police also requested people not call 911, requesting the trio to respond to their “incident.”

The officers pictured did want their fans to know that two of the three officers pictured are married, but the officer to the far right is single.

There is good coming from the photo, The Gainesville Police agreed to create a calendar featuring its officers. Proceeds will go toward disaster relief.