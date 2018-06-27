Gallery Seven and Lockport Announce the Next Friday in the Park with Abe Event

Gallery Seven and the city of Lockport present Fridays in the Park with Abe, a family-fun, pet-friendly event at the Lincoln Landing, along the Illinois and Michigan Canal in historic downtown Lockport. This event is held the first Friday of every month through October. Each night will have an Abraham Lincoln theme, and honor the history of the Lincoln Landing and celebrate the State of Illinois’ Bicentennial this year.

Gallery Seven will host the next event on Friday, July 6 from 7-9 p.m. featuring the 70s and 80s cover band Fake I.D. and live Abraham Lincoln and Mary Todd re-creators portraying the sixteenth president and his wife. Attendees are encouraged to participate in an Abe and Mary Todd look-alike contest by dressing up as the historic figures for a chance to win prizes.

Audience members are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, blankets, their own picnic foods, and non-alcoholic beverages. Smokin’ Z BBQ will have their food truck parked nearby, and the Public Landing restaurant and patio bar will be open.

The event on July 6 is the second event in the series. Details regarding the August, September, and October dates will be released closer to each event date. The events are subject to cancellation due to weather. If in doubt about the weather, those planning to attend can contact Gallery Seven at (815) 483-4310.