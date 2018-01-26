Gallery Seven Opens in Lockport Next Week

Gallery Seven has found a new home in Lockport at the Gaylord Building. Ten artists are putting the final touches on their second floor showing. The Gallery will open on February 1st with new hours: Thursday-Noon to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday-Noon to 8 p.m., and the 1st Sunday of the month-Noon to 3 p.m. The gallery is located at the historic Gaylord Building, 200 West Eighth Street in Lockport- the building is always free and open to the public.
The Grand Opening Event will take place on Saturday, February 10th from 4-8 p.m. Refreshments will be served. The public is invited to this free event.
Work from the following artists are on exhibit: Richard Ainsworth, Jay Anderson, Renee Baker, Jon Balke, Barbara Eberhard, Marianne Folise, Jim and Karen McCollum, Donna Nevels, and Jennifer Petric.
For more information about Gallery Seven or its members, please visit the website: www.galleryseven.net All exhibited work at Gallery Seven is for sale.