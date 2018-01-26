Gallery Seven Opens in Lockport Next Week

Gallery Seven has found a new home in Lockport at the Gaylord Building. Ten artists are putting the final touches on their second floor showing. The Gallery will open on February 1st with new hours: Thursday-Noon to 3 p.m., Friday and Saturday-Noon to 8 p.m., and the 1st Sunday of the month-Noon to 3 p.m. The gallery is located at the historic Gaylord Building, 200 West Eighth Street in Lockport- the building is always free and open to the public.

The Grand Opening Event will take place on Saturday, February 10th from 4-8 p.m. Refreshments will be served. The public is invited to this free event.

Work from the following artists are on exhibit: Richard Ainsworth, Jay Anderson, Renee Baker, Jon Balke, Barbara Eberhard, Marianne Folise, Jim and Karen McCollum, Donna Nevels, and Jennifer Petric.