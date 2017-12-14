Gallery Seven Relocating to the Gaylord Building in Lockport

Gallery Seven has found a new home with a site of the National Trust for Historic Preservation in the Gaylord Building. The gallery’s new home is the result of a partnership between the City of Lockport, the Heritage Corridor Convention & Visitors Bureau and the Gaylord Building. The gallery will join notable artistic attractions in Lockport like the Lockport Artists Guild, Flower of Life Art Gallery, Wildwood Art Gallery, the Illinois State Museum and the exhibits of the Gaylord Building.

The Heritage Corridor CVB and Gallery Seven signed the lease with the Gaylord Building to occupy the 2nd floor exhibit space. The relocation is occurring this weekend and a new re-grand opening will be scheduled in 2018. The Gaylord Building presses forward with the development of the National Endowment for the Arts funded program, unLOCK: Merging Art and Industry in Downtown Lockport. unLOCK is a citywide multimedia art experience that will increase the city’s creative and commercial activity and advance local revitalization efforts by using art to galvanize the city’s unique heritage, bringing an ideal demographic of spectators to Lockport. Visit gaylordbuilding.org/unlock for updates on programming.